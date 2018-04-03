Teachers See No Action from Oklahoma Legislature on Second Day of Walkout

An audio version of this story

There was dèjá vu in the Oklahoma House on day two of the teacher walkout.

With teachers again filling the gallery, Rep. Scott Inman tried the same thing he did yesterday.

"I move to suspend House Rule 9.1, paragraph 11, to immediately bring up Senate Bill 1086, the capital gains exemption that passed out of the Senate 30—9, for a vote immediately," Inman said, eliciting cheers from the gallery.

That measure has been identified by education advocates as a way to secure more than $100 million for public school funding. The attempt to call a vote on it was again defeated, as was one to bring up retired teacher cost of living increases.

The second day of inaction prompted boos and chants of "fund our schools" from the gallery after Rep. Josh Cockroft announced the House was adjourning until Wednesday at 3 p.m.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the House will come to order," Cockroft said as the chants continued. "If the sergeants and the troopers will please clear the gallery."

Those in the gallery were allowed to stay as the House transitioned into a special session meeting, where it was revealed Oklahoma Republican lawmakers may have a trick up their sleeves when it comes to the $400 million revenue package signed into law last week.

That measure, House Bill 1010XX, was held by the Senate until the House passed a bill repealing its $5 nightly lodging tax. Minority Floor Leader David Perryman pointed out the Senate hasn’t passed the repealer bill yet and appeared ready to push them to do it with protesting teachers there to witness.

"Thank you for doing such a great job of making sure the Senate knows now. So, we could have tried to have gotten the hotel/motel tax — which, ironically, both you and I want — but you are correct," Majority Leader Jon Echols said. "Were we to adjourn special session and the Senate not hear the hotel/motel tax, it could then not be enrolled with the clerk of the House, which means the repeal could not become law.

The legislature must meet in special session every day this week in order for the tax increases passed and signed into law Friday to be constitutional.

Echols also told House members there will be budget and appropriations committee meetings Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The Oklahoma Education Association has several potential revenue measures it wants the legislature to take up, including the capital gains deduction and allowing tribes to offer ball and dice games in casinos.