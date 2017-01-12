TCSO Touts Mental Health Focus with Look at New Jail Space

  • Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado and Chief Deputy Michelle Robinette talk about the Tulsa County Jail's new mental health wing at a news conference Thursday.
    Matt Trotter / KWGS
  • TCSO Chief Deputy Michelle Robinette talks about six cells in the jail's new mental health area dedicated to holding inmates who want to hurt themselves or others.
    Matt Trotter / KWGS
  • TCSO Chief Deputy Michelle Robinette leads reporters through an area for inmates who must be in holding cells during a tour of the jail's new mental health area.
    Matt Trotter / KWGS
    Matt Trotter / KWGS
  • TCSO Chief Deputy Michelle Robinette describes the differences between the mental health area for inmates placed in their system's third tier and the one for inmates in its fourth tier.
    Matt Trotter / KWGS
  • Inmates in the fourth tier of the Tulsa County Jail's mental health program sleep in bunk beds rather than individual cells.
    Matt Trotter / KWGS

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office believes its new mental health wing at the jail is the only one of its kind in the U.S.

Sheriff Vic Regalado said from paint colors to fixtures, the wing was designed with mentally ill inmates’ well being in mind. Regalado said the area will have specially trained detention officers, a psychiatrist and a nurse on duty at all times.

"We believe that the system we have in place will truly provide the necessary mental health needs of our inmates," Regalado said.

Mental Health Association Oklahoma Director Mike Brose praised a decision to give detention officers specialized training before housing inmates in the new space.

"That's where the rubber meets the road," Brose said. "That's the difference between a good outcome and maybe, potentially a not-so-good outcome."

"At the end of the day, if it's just the bricks and mortar, they're just — they are jail pods," Brose said.

The mental health wing of the jail may not be in use until March because of the need to train detention officers. That will leave roughly two dozen inmates currently suffering from mental illness segregated from the jail's general population.

The new area is divided into four tiers: suicidal inmates, those not able to be outside a cell because of behavior problems, those following a program of medication but not ready for general population, and those that seem to be ready to join other jail inmates.

Chief Deputy Michelle Robinette said the jail’s medical provider contract includes a discharge planner to work with inmates leaving the mental health wing.

"That involves linking them with the necessary resources on the outside, making the phone calls, making the appointments and ensuring that they get where they need to go once they leave here," Robinette said.

Brose said the new space must complement ongoing efforts to help those with mental illness or addiction charged with nonviolent crimes.

"We want to divert those people so they're never in the jail, never on these pods, and have them connected up with services, to treatment," Brose said.

The mental health wing is part of a $15 million jail expansion.