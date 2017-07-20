TCC, TCSO Partner to Offer Corrections Certificate

Tulsa Community College will offer a corrections certificate starting this fall.

It’s the result of a partnership with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, and the coursework focuses on psychology, addiction and mental health. TCSO spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said they want to lower turnover among detention officers.

"A lot of times, there's addiction, there's mental illness, and maybe they just weren't quite prepared for all of what they'll be dealing with in that line of work," Roebuck said. "So, we're hoping that if they complete this certificate, that they'll be better prepared, better educated and that this will prepare them for a career with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office."

Mental Health Association Oklahoma is helping guide this and new training plans within the agency. Criminal Justice Specialist Melissa Baldwin said their goal is better outcomes between detention officers and inmates.

"It could be more peaceful interactions, more aid and de-escalating situations so that they don't become issues, and, hopefully, ultimately, that the individuals in the jail just feel that they have a better connection with the detention officers and can more clearly understand one another," Baldwin said.

The mental health association has been supportive of TCSO's efforts to improve how it interacts with the mentally ill. The association praised the opening of a dedicated mental health wing included in the recently completed Tulsa County Jail expansion.

Baldwin said she was struck by something Sheriff Vic Regalado said earlier this year.

""We need detention officers who have psychology backgrounds and understanding about mental health issues and addiction and trauma,'" Baldwin said.

The corrections certificate program starts this fall. It can be completed in as little as one semester, and students can go on to earn an associate's degree in criminal justice.