Tax Disagreement Prompts Resignation from Governor's Cabinet

Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb is announcing his resignation from his position as Oklahoma's small business advocate on Gov. Mary Fallin's cabinet, citing a disagreement with Fallin over her plans to broaden the sales tax.

Lamb — who's considered a likely candidate for governor in 2018 — said in a statement that he felt it was best to step aside from his cabinet post because he's unwilling to be an advocate for the tax proposals.

With the state facing a projected budget shortfall of nearly $870 million for the upcoming fiscal year, Fallin has proposed broadening the state sales tax to include dozens of services that are currently exempt. She's also proposed increasing the sales tax on cigarettes and fuel.

Lamb's resignation does not affect his position as lieutenant governor.