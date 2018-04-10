Tar Creek Audit Released

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has reversed course and released a 2011 state audit into the cleanup of the Tar Creek Superfund site in northeastern Oklahoma that suggested the job cost taxpayers five times as much as it should have.

Hunter released two separate Tar Creek audits on Monday after being sued late last year by a Washington based public watchdog group the Campaign for Accountability.

Hunter says both he and federal authorities looked into the allegations raised in the audits and found "no prosecutable evidence of criminal activity."

Hunter and his predecessor, former Attorney General Scott Pruitt who is now the head of the EPA, both declined to release the audits since no criminal charges were ever filed in the case.