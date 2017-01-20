Tank Battery Explosion Kills One

Officials say one person has died in an oil tank battery explosion west of Waukomis in Garfield County.

The explosion occurred Wednesday evening. The Enid News and Eagle reports that Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles says the victim was at the site at the time. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission's oil and gas division has been contacted to investigate.

Although Niles says the victim is unidentifiable, he confirms that the person did not work for site owner Berexco LLC. Officials are waiting for the medical examiner's report before confirming the cause of the death.

According to Niles, the incident is an ongoing investigation because officials don't know whether the explosion was an industrial accident.

Niles said investigators don't believe there are any safety concerns at the site.