Taft Inmate Recaptured

Oklahoma prison officials say an inmate who walked away from a prison in Muskogee County has been found and is back in custody.

The state Department of Corrections says 52-year-old Todd Hicks was arrested by Okmulgee County sheriff's deputies around 8 a.m. Thursday at a mobile home park outside of Okmulgee.

Officials say Hicks walked away from the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Taft on March 8. The prison is a minimum-security facility that houses about 1,130 inmates.

Hicks was serving two 15-year sentences out of Tulsa County for first- and second-degree burglary when he disappeared.

Officials say information provided by the Corrections Department's Fugitive Apprehension and Investigations Unit helped Okmulgee County authorities track Hicks down.