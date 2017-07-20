Taco Business Helping At-Risk Youth Wins Social Enterprise Competition

T-Town Tacos helps youths transitioning out of homelessness learn job skills. Wesley Rose, at left in this photo of the program's launch day in April 2016, leads the program and won the first social enterprise pitch competition in the Tulsa StartUp Series.
Credit Youth Services Tulsa

A taco cart — well, bicycle — is the first winner of a competition among social enterprise start-ups.

"A social enterprise is any organization that applies a business principle to address a social issue. For us, it is employment for youth transitioning out of homelessness," said Youth Services Tulsa Social Enterprise Specialist Wesley Rose, who runs the T-Town Tacos program.

T-Town Tacos is a way for youth transitioning out of homelessness to learn culinary skills and earn a wage. They also work with employment specialists.

"The program is intended to teach some of those soft skills they need to maintain employment: reliability, communication, professionalism, grooming and attire," Rose said.

The $2,500 prize and three months of mentoring won in the Tulsa StartUp Series will help T-Town Tacos choose the next step in its evolution.

"We're really exploring three options to grow: expanding our lunch service, shifting to a food truck, and expanding on catering and delivery," Rose said.

Rose and representatives four other social enterprises gave five-minute pitches at a Wednesday night competition sponsored by the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation.

Later this year, T-Town Tacos will get a chance at a $15,000 prize and a year of mentoring through another Tulsa StartUp Series competition. This was the first year the competition offered a social enterprise category.

T-Town Tacos launched in April 2016 after receiving United Way grant funding in December 2015.