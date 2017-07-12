Suspected Bixby Bomber Former Member of Air Guard and Air Force

An arrest report shows an Oklahoma man faces federal charges after a pipe bomb explosion blew the door off an Air Force recruiting center in Bixby.

The report says 28-year-old Benjamin Don Roden faces counts of possession of explosive materials and destruction of government property. He was arrested Tuesday but hasn't been formally charged.

KWGS has confirmed Roden was a member of the 138th Air Guard Fighter Wing based in Tulsa until this past April, when he was discharged. Details on the discharge and his rank were not immediately known. Prior to joining the Oklahoma Air Guard, he was a member of the U.S Air Force.

It's unclear whether Roden has a lawyer. Messages left for numbers listed for Roden's mother and sister were not immediately returned Wednesday.

The bomb was detonated Monday night in front of the recruiting center in the Tulsa suburb of Bixby. The center was closed at the time, and no one was hurt.