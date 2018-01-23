Suspect Killed in Tulsa Police Stand-Off

40-year-old Joseph Knight is dead after a slow-speed chance and stand-off with Tulsa Police. It happened yesterday afternoon in northwest Tulsa.

Police say Knight was being pulled over for a traffic violation, but refused to stop. He drove on to a home near Pine and Tacoma.

He got out of the car, armed with a rifle, and attempted to enter a house. It was at that time, he apparently, accidently, shot himself in the leg. That is when a brief stand-off with police started.

When he couldn’t get into the house, he came around the corner of the home and pointed his rifle at the officers. Officers then fired. Knight was rushed to the hospital where in later died.