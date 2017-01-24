Suspect Arrested in Sapulpa Double Murder

A suspect is arrested in connection with Sunday night's double homicide in Sapulpa. Gas station owner Mohid Khander and customer Robert Fields were shot and killed inside the business Sunday evening. Their bodies were found by another customer who had entered the store. It appears the murders were part of a botched robbery.

Authorities in Delaware County took Heath Haney into custody. He was found hiding under the front porch of a home near Grand Lake. Authorities were tipped off by a burglar alarm. At first, he was wanted just for a burglarly, but other evidence quickly tied him to the Sapulpa crime, 100 miles away.

Authorities believe they have recovered the murder weapon.