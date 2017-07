32-year-old Roy Parker almost got away. Tulsa Police say he was spotted just before five this morning coming out of the back door of the Tulsa Gold and Silver location near 41st and Sheridan. He had with him an estimated $100,000 worth of rare coins, cash, gold and jewelry.

He took off on foot. But police were faster. He was taken into custody. Police say it appears he had been in the business for several hours making his selections.

He apparently entered the business from the roof.