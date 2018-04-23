Survey Shows Impact of Google Data Center in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A new survey shows the support that has been provided to Oklahoma communities as a result of the Google Data Center in Pryor.

An analysis by Oxford Economics shows the data center is making its mark on the community with about 400 employees that have a combined direct income of approximately $31.5 million.

The Oklahoman reports that the economic impact survey measures direct, indirect and induced jobs and income generated.

Google has invested more than $2.5 billion in the data center, which was built in 2011. The company is planning to spend $600 million to expand its current facilities.

More than 300 additional jobs worth $22.2 million are estimated for the Pryor center.