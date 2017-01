In a new poll, nearly 70% of Americans say Donald Trump’s use of Twitter to comment on just about everything from policy to personal viewpoints is a bad idea. Chrysta Castaneda is a communications expert and she agrees the President-Elect should be more judicious with his tweets. She says it isn’t the most effective way to communicate policy.

89% of Democrats give ‘Trump Tweets’ a thumbs down, but even 47% of Republicans say tweets aren’t a good communication idea for a President.