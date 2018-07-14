Summer Rolls In...On The Next All This Jazz

Listen for the next All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 14th, right here on KWGS / Public Radio Tulsa.

Our program's third-hour theme, running in the 11pm-to-midnight hour, will be Summer Tunes, and so we'll dig jazz takes on such familiar themes as "Summertime" and "The Things We Did Last Summer" -- along with wonderful songs like Horace Silver's "Summer in Central Park" and Marc Johnson's "Summer Running." And elsewhere in our show, we'll enjoy the music of Dave Holland, Jane Bunnett, Teddy Edwards, Charles Earland, Lionel Loueke, and more. Join us!

Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, ATJ delivers three hours of recent and classic jazz -- across a wide range of styles -- from 9 o'clock till midnight. From Paul Desmond to Paul Motian, Duke Ellington to Duke Jordan, John Coltrane to John Zorn, and Chris Connor to Kris Davis, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

