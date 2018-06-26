Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

Summer Reading Recommendations from Nancy Pearl

By 4 hours ago
  • Aired on Tuesday, June 26th.
    Aired on Tuesday, June 26th.

Looking for a great book or three to relax with this summer? Of course you are. We've got lots of surefire suggestions on that score from Nancy Pearl, our longtime book reviewer here on StudioTulsa. A widely beloved literary critic, editor, author, and now-retired librarian -- and a former resident of Tulsa -- Nancy shares with us new and recent works of fiction, mystery, history, and more. Here, in order, are the books that she chats with us about:

1) "1947: Where Now Begins Hardcover" by Elisabeth Asbrink

2) "Mozart's Starling" by Lyanda Lynn Haupt

3) "Autumn of the Black Snake: The Creation of the U.S. Army and the Invasion That Opened the West Hardcover" by William Hogeland

4) "Greeks Bearing Gifts" by Philip Kerr

5) "A Rising Man" by Abir Mukherjee

6) "The Great Believers" by Rebecca Makkai

7) "There There" by Tommy Orange

8) "Sourdough" by Robin Sloa

[end]

Tags: 
Writers on Writing
Book Lust
book reviews
Nancy Pearl
Literary Criticism
Literacy and Reading
Mystery Fiction
Nonfiction
Modern History
American Culture
Novels
Book Stores
Libraries and Librarians

Related Content

A "Book Lust" Road Show! Our Esteemed Colleague Nancy Pearl Will Give a Talk at OU-Tulsa

By Apr 2, 2014

On this installment of ST, we are pleased to speak once again with the author, critic, former librarian, and die-hard book-lover Nancy Pearl, who's well-known for her frequent appearances on NPR's Morning Edition, her tireless championing of old or out-of-print titles, and her "Book Lust" series of books about books. Nancy used to live in Tulsa, and she's been the book reviewer for this program for 20+ years --- indeed, while she usually joins us by phone from her home in Seattle, this time around, Nancy is with us in the studio.

Books for Vacations, Escapes, and Getaways of All Kinds: Summer Reading Suggestions from Nancy Pearl

By Jul 8, 2014
Illustration Credit: NPR

On this installment of ST, we welcome back Nancy Pearl, our longtime book reviewer. Nancy is a former librarian --- and former Tulsan --- who's also a bestselling author, editor, critic, and book advocate. She's also the former Executive Director of the Washington Center for the Book at the Seattle Public Library. She can be heard on NPR's Morning Edition, where she regularly offers good-reading tips, and her wide-ranging, well-researched recommendations have also been collected into the ongoing and highly popular "Book Lust" series of volumes.

Diverse Summer Reading Picks For Kids

By editor Jun 3, 2014

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Nancy Pearl Offers Her Summer Reading List

By Jun 18, 2012

On this edition of StudioTulsa, Nancy Pearl, our longtime book expert and the author of four "Book Lust" volumes of recommended reading --- and now, also, the curator of Amazon.com's new series of reprints of classic, out-of-print books --- offers her summer reading list. (Summer arrives, officially, on Wednesday the 20th!) Here is Nancy's list:

"A Partial History of Lost Causes" by Jennifer Dubois

"After Life" by Rhian Ellis

"The Forgotten Waltz" by Anne Enright

"Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" by Ben Fountain

"The Fault in Our Stars" by John Green

Why Aren't Teens Reading Like They Used To?

By May 12, 2014

Harry Potter and The Hunger Games haven't been big hits for nothing. Lots of teens and adolescents still read quite a lot.

But a roundup of studies, put together by the nonprofit Common Sense Media, shows a clear decline over time. Nearly half of 17-year-olds say they read for pleasure no more than one or two times a year — if that.

That's way down from a decade ago.

Our Beloved Book Whiz, Nancy Pearl, Offers Summer Reading Suggestions

By Jun 30, 2017

On this installment of StudioTulsa, we are pleased to welcome back to the show Nancy Pearl, our longtime book reviewer. A former Tulsa resident, Nancy is a retired librarian, best-selling author, literary critic, and tireless reading advocate -- as well as a frequent book reviewer for NPR's All Things Considered. She joins us to offer some can't-miss reading suggestions for the summer months. Here are the books she tells us about:

Peter Blauner, "Proving Ground"

Jamie Harrison, "The Widow Nash"

Stephen Mack Jones, "August Snow"

Joseph Kanon, "Defectors"