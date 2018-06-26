Summer Reading Recommendations from Nancy Pearl

Looking for a great book or three to relax with this summer? Of course you are. We've got lots of surefire suggestions on that score from Nancy Pearl, our longtime book reviewer here on StudioTulsa. A widely beloved literary critic, editor, author, and now-retired librarian -- and a former resident of Tulsa -- Nancy shares with us new and recent works of fiction, mystery, history, and more. Here, in order, are the books that she chats with us about:

1) "1947: Where Now Begins Hardcover" by Elisabeth Asbrink

2) "Mozart's Starling" by Lyanda Lynn Haupt

3) "Autumn of the Black Snake: The Creation of the U.S. Army and the Invasion That Opened the West Hardcover" by William Hogeland

4) "Greeks Bearing Gifts" by Philip Kerr

5) "A Rising Man" by Abir Mukherjee

6) "The Great Believers" by Rebecca Makkai

7) "There There" by Tommy Orange

8) "Sourdough" by Robin Sloa

[end]