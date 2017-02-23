Students and Tulsa Symphony 'Link Up'

Tulsa elementary students crowd into the auditorium at Will Rogers College High School. They are there to learn and show off their skills in a partnership with the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra.

For more than 30 years, Carnegie Hall Link Up has paired orchestras with students in grades 3-5 to explore orchestral repertoire and fundamental musical skills, including creative work and composition, through a hands-on music curriculum. Tulsa Symphony became a Link Up partner in the 2015-16 season.

Students participate by singing or playing along on recorder with TSO from their seats in the concert hall. This season, TSO will serve over 12,000 students by partnering with their school music programs