Severe storms brought a possible tornado and flooding to eastern Oklahoma and more than a foot of snow to the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Oklahoma Department of Emergency Services spokeswoman Keli Cain said Sunday that a tornado was reported near Sallisaw in eastern Oklahoma. There was also damage reported in the Oklahoma City Metro.

About 15 inches of snow is reported in Cimarron County in the Panhandle.

Cain said three minor injuries were reported.