Still No Candidates for 1st District Congress

We still don’t know who will be the candidates for 1st District Congress in Tulsa. That will not be decided until after a run-off election in August.

For the Democrats, Tulsa Attorney Tim Gilpin was the top vote getter. However, political newcomer Amanda Douglas of Broken Arrow garnered enough votes to be in an August run-off.

On the other side of the political fence, it was former Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris picking up the most votes. But, he to, will face a run-off with McDonald’s franchise operator Kevin Hern.