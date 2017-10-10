A Step is Taken Toward the Start of Construction on the long delayed Family Justice Center

Progress proceeds on Tulsa’s new Family Justice Center. An agreement is okayed this week to remove waste from the former Storey Wrecker site, which will be the new home of the Family Justice Center. Justin Jones is the current Tulsa County Juvenile Bureau Director. He says after an underground storage tank is removed, it’s full speed ahead with construction documents and then a ground breaking by spring of next year.

It’s taken years to get a site since voters okayed funds for a new justice center, but Jones says all is on track for a September 2019 grand opening.