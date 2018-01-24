Step Up Oklahoma Gets Growing Support

Along with several other groups, the Oklahoma Association of Health Care Providers, endorses a new plan to solve the state’s budget crisis. The Association’s CEO Nico Gomez says ‘Step Up Oklahoma’ could keep long term care facilities from closing and halt cuts to services.

Gomez says Oklahoma nursing homes have seen over $93-million dollars in state and federal budget cuts since 2010. Other organizations announcing support for Step Up this week include the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy and Oklahoma Tomorrow.