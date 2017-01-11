State Senator: Teacher Raises Could be Paid with Savings from Capped WInd Tax Credits

A Green Country Freshman State Senator wants to put the brakes on Wind Energy Tax Credits. Mayes County Republican Michael Bergstrom wants to cap wind tax credits at $25-million.

Bergstrom says the goal was for 15% of Oklahoma's energy to be wind generated. He says Oklahoma is currently above that amount at 20%. He says much of the energy is being sold out-of-state so, in essence, Oklahoma is paying for other states’ electricity. In 2014, $113-million was claimed in the wind tax credit.

Bergstrom says the savings could be used for phased-in teacher raises.