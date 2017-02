State Seeks EMSA Lawsuit Intervention

The Oklahoma Attorney General's office files a brief seeking to intervene in a federal lawsuit in Texas. That case makes allegations that Tulsa and Oklahoma City's ambulance service EMSA and its CEO Steve Williamson, received kick-backs.

EMSA, or Emergency Medical Service Authority, is a public trust serving over one-million Oklahomans,

The Tulsa World reports the Oklahoma Health Care Authority claims it paid over $60-million in fraudulent Medicaid claims to an ambulance provider under an EMSA contract.

The lawsuit claims EMSA received $20-million in kickbacks for its contract.