State Gets Huge Reading Grant

The Oklahoma State Department of Education has been awarded one of the largest grants in the agency’s history, a $21 million grant through the U.S. Department of Education to boost literacy in children from birth through 12th grade. The Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy program will serve approximately 42,000 children across the state over three years. Oklahoma was one of 11 states to receive a grant from the program.

Oklahoma’s Striving Readers initiative will award approximately 25 subgrants of up to $425,000 each to districts through a competitive application process.

“This grant will allow us to continue to shape the comprehensive strategy of strengthening reading literacy for children birth through high school graduation,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said.

The Striving Readers initiative furthers one of the major goals of Oklahoma Edge, OSDE’s 8-year strategic plan for education, to align early childhood education and learning foundations to ensure that by 2025, at least 75 percent of children are ready to read by kindergarten.