State Employees Association Asks for Investigation of Oklahoma Tourism Department

The Oklahoma Public Employees Association has asked for an investigation of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.

The request went to Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater and the House Special Investigative Committee.

"There was an audit done at the tourism department, and, subsequently, the auditor was let go after he made his findings known," said OPEA's Tom Dunning. "It's that sort of thing that really kind of sends up red flags about how tourism is operating."

OPEA believes the tourism department may be violating open records and meetings laws, mistreating employees, and improperly spending public money.

"We want to make sure that the agencies are being operated under the rules and in an open manner. All agencies. Not just tourism and health department, but every agency," Dunning said.

OPEA’s attorneys sent a letter to the attorney general on Friday. The House Special Investigative Committee, which is investigating alleged financial mismanagement at the Oklahoma State Department of Health, may add tourism to its agenda.