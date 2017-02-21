State Budget Hole Grows; Revenue Failure Declared

Oklahoma's bleak revenue picture does not appear to be getting better. Another Revenue Failure has been declared. February revenue was 5.7% below official state estimates. That means agencies will face a 0.7% budget cut effective March 1st.

The State Board Equalization says state lawmakers will face an $878-million shortfall. The board met this morning in Oklahoma City to certify how much money lawmakers would have to spend for the next fiscal year. The amount is about $10-million more than figures released in December.