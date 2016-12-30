State Auditor Wants Oklahoma Lawmakers to Repeal "Flawed" Tax Cut Trigger

Oklahoma State Auditor Gary Jones called on state lawmakers to repeal the law that would reduce the state income tax from 5 to 4.85 percent.

Jones said the Oklahoma legislature should be fiscally responsible.

"This law was written on the premise that taxes would be cut based on increasing revenues," Jones said. "Nothing could be further from the truth. Right now, we have a defective statute that reduces taxes based on comparing estimates from different points in time. It does not reflect what is actually occurring in the state’s revenue streams."

Jones said he believes the best option at this point would be to repeal the flawed trigger in the law.

"Base possible future tax cuts on fiscally responsible methods, not revenue estimates that have proven difficult, if not impossible, to predict," Jones said.

The 0.15 percent cut in a the personal income tax rate effective Jan. 1, 2018, would have been triggered if revenue growth certified by the Board of Equalization Dec. 21 would cover the cut's estimated $98 million price tag. What the board certified was a $96 million revenue decrease.

State Treasurer Ken Miller has called the triggers poorly designed.