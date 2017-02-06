Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

ST Medical Monday: "What Patients Say, What Doctors Hear"

By 39 seconds ago
Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1
  • Aired on Monday, February 6th.
    Aired on Monday, February 6th.

We are joined on this edition of StudioTulsa Medical Monday by Dr. Danielle Ofri, an associate professor of medicine at the New York University School of Medicine who has cared for patients at Bellevue Hospital for more than two decades. Her previous book was "What Doctors Feel: How Emotions Affect the Practice of Medicine," and she joins us to discuss her new book, which follows up on that one. It's called "What Patients Say, What Doctors Hear." As was noted of this book by Kirkus Reviews, it shows us "why communication between doctor and patient is the most critical element of medical care.... [Ofri's] revealing doctor-patient stories often make her seem like the doctor that every patient wishes they had, and she draws on patient accounts to illustrate the problems that can arise in communication between doctor and patient. This book, however, goes far beyond Ofri's personal experiences with patients. She delves into the relevant research on communication, citing some ingenious experiments on listening. Studies show that the better the listener, the better the speaker, and listening is one of the hardest skills that a doctor has to master. But it can be taught, and Ofri reports that medical schools across the country are developing formal curricula to that end. However, patients, the author asserts, are the best teachers in that department, and the many stories she includes about her own struggles to communicate bear this out.... [This book makes] a much-needed, convincing argument that, regarding doctor-patient communication, the stakes are very high and that what patients say is all too often not what doctors hear -- and vice versa."

Tags: 
Medicine
Medical Research
Personal Health and Well-Being
Health Care
Nonfiction
Communication
John Henning Schumann

Related Content

ST Medical Monday -- "Our Bodies, Our Data: How Companies Make Billions Selling Our Medical Records"

By Jan 23, 2017

On this edition of StudioTulsa Medical Monday, we speak with author Adam Tanner, who is a writer in residence at Harvard University's Institute for Quantitative Social Science. Tanner joins us to discuss his new book, "Our Bodies, Our Data: How Companies Make Billions Selling Our Medical Records." As was noted of this volume by Kirkus Reviews: "[This is] a disturbing look at the threat to privacy created by the lucrative and growing health care data-mining industry.

ST Medical Monday: "It Didn't Start with You: How Inherited Family Trauma Shapes Who We Are..."

By Jun 6, 2016

On this inaugural edition of StudioTulsa Medical Monday, an interesting discussion of the "family memories" that we as human beings carry in our very genes. Guest host John Schumann speaks with Mark Wolynn, the director of The Family Constellation Institute in San Francisco, where he trains clinicians and treats people struggling with depression, anxiety, panic disorder, obsessive thoughts, self-injury, chronic pain, and illness.

ST Medical Monday: "No Map to This Country: One Family's Journey through Autism"

By Aug 22, 2016

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, a discussion with Jennifer Noonan, a Texas-based mother of two who is the founder of thegfcflady.com, a website for autism parents.

ST Medical Monday: A Health-Meets-Technology Chat with Scott Phillips, a Tulsa-Based Entrepreneur

By Aug 1, 2016

On this edition of StudioTulsa Medical Monday, we speak with Scott Phillips, a Tulsa-based entrepreneur and innovator -- and avid "hacker" -- who was recognized as a "Champion of Change" in a 2013 ceremony at The White House.

ST Medical Monday: Getting to Know Medicalodges, a Kansas-Based Employee-Owned Healthcare Company

By Jul 18, 2016

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we learn about Medicalodges, a Kansas-based healthcare company that, per its website, "was launched in 1961 when its first nursing home, Golden Age Lodge, was opened in Coffeyville.... The company grew through the 1960s with the addition of eight nursing facilities. In 1969, Golden Age Lodges was renamed Medicalodges, Inc. As new care centers were built or purchased, the company expanded its products and services to include a continuum of health care.

ST Medical Monday: What We Do and Don't Currently Know About Sports Concussions

By Oct 17, 2016

What, exactly, is a brain concussion? What causes one -- and what is happening to one's brain when a concussion occurs? Also, are concussions actually happening more often these days, or are medical and neurological professionals simply more sensitive to them -- or more aware of them? On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we speak with Dr. Eric Sherburn, who is on the faculty of the OU-TU School of Community Medicine, where he serves in the Department of Family Medicine and Sports Medicine.

"Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital"

By Aug 16, 2012

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with the former medical director of the oldest (and one of the busiest) public hospitals in America, Dr. Eric Manheimer, who worked for many years at Bellevue Hospital in New York City. While internationally known for its psychiatric and criminal units, Bellevue is a full service public hospital that delivers babies, fights cancer, and is a major trauma center for the city.

Bellevue Hospital Pioneered Care For Presidents And Paupers

By Nov 16, 2016

When he was growing up in New York, All Things Considered host Robert Siegel always knew that Bellevue Hospital was a city institution.

But it wasn't until he read David Oshinsky's book Bellevue: Three Centuries of Medicine and Mayhem at America's Most Storied Hospital, that he realized the hospital was a pioneering institution for all of American medicine.

Bellevue Hospital's Slow Comeback After Superstorm Sandy

By editor Jan 30, 2013

When a ferry crashed in lower Manhattan earlier this month, ambulances took dozens of people to hospitals around the island.

Bellevue Hospital took in 31 passengers, but they all had minor injuries. The most seriously hurt patients from the crash went elsewhere. Dr. Suzi Vassallo said that's because Bellevue still can't handle serious traumatic injuries.