ST Medical Monday Explores "Can't Just Stop: An Investigation of Compulsions"

By 13 minutes ago
  • Aired on Monday, February 20th.
    Aired on Monday, February 20th.

Our guest on this edition of ST Medical Monday is Sharon Begley, the senior science writer at STAT, which is the life sciences publication of The Boston Globe. Begley previously worked at Reuters, Newsweek, The Daily Beast, and The Wall Street Journal, and she joins us to talk about her new book, "Can't Just Stop: An Investigation of Compulsions." In an appreciation of this book by Publishers Weekly, we find: "Science journalist Begley demystifies compulsive behavior, exploring its history and manifestations and the many difficulties its sufferers face in finding appropriate diagnoses and treatment. Establishing compulsive behavior as the brain's attempt to assuage anxiety, Begley argues that it can serve a useful purpose. She notes that there are socially acceptable compulsive 'quirks,' such as a baseball player who won't change his 'lucky' shorts, and that people turn to compulsive habits to feel more in control, a response that is 'hardly pathological.' Begley also provides riveting case studies, including a woman who must check her refrigerator repeatedly to ensure that her cat is not inside and a man whose germophobia compelled him to throw out his clothes, shave his head, and abandon his apartment for a series of hotel rooms. A fascinating historical analysis notes references to hoarding in Dante’s 'Inferno' and describes an obsessive Victorian-era book collector. Begley also chats with video game creators about their 'addictive' products and expresses a healthy skepticism regarding concerns over widespread compulsive Internet usage. Much of the text summarizes well-known scholarship, but Begley's final chapter on brain function in the compulsive mind contains fresh insight that could fundamentally alter how we think of, and treat, mental illness going forward."

Medicine
Medical Research
John Henning Schumann
Psychology
Children and Behavior
Mental Disorders
Nonfiction
Health Care
Mental Health
Personal Health and Well-Being

