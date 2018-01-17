South Tulsa Fire Takes a Life

Tulsa Fire Fighters say a woman was killed in a spectacular overnight fire. The blaze was in south Tulsa in the 1700 block of South 56th Street.

Fire Captain Stan May says it was a difficult fire to fight because of the extremely cold weather that caused water to freeze almost as soon as it came out of the fire hoses, and ice that caused slippery footing. The fire department says the home was filled with items that made it difficult to navigate.

The woman killed was 56-years old. The cause of the fire is under investigation.