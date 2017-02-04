Sources: "Kirby Will Resign... Again"

Sources, in the know, say Tulsa State Representative Dan Kirby will submit his resignation rather than face expulsion by the full house.

A special investigative panel, on Thursday, released a report critical of Kirby and the sexual harassment allegations against him. The report recommended Kirby be removed from office. The panel vote was 7-0. The full house was expected to take up the matter early this coming week.

A former aide and her attorney were paid over $44,000 in tax dollars to settle one claim against Kirby. Another former aide says Kirby pressured her to send him topless photographs of herself.

When the allegations came to light, just before Christmas, Kirby resigned. But then he changed his mind and asked that the resignation be rescinded. In early January, on the state house floor, he told lawmakers that he had done nothing wrong.

It will be up to Governor Fallin to call a special election to fill the vacancy.