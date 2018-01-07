Soggy Sunday, But Dry Monday

Widespread rainfall will move into the region later this morning or early afternoon in association with an approaching upper level storm system and surface front. Some locally heavy rainfall will be possible across parts of far eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Rainfall amounts in these areas may total between one half and one inch through Sunday night. Dry and mild conditions will ensue Monday and continue through the middle of the work week. Warm and breezy conditions are expected on Wednesday, and fire weather concerns may increase at that time. Later in the week, another system and surface front will approach the plains. At this time, precipitation chances with this system appear limited, but considerably colder air will start to settle in behind the front on Thursday as the front moves through the region.