Snow and Cold for Green Country

A strong cold front will work its way south across the region this morning bringing chances for snow across portions of northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas this morning and early afternoon. Snowfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches will be common for this much of this area with lesser amounts further south and west. Much colder air will surge in behind the front, and combined with gusty northerly winds will allow dangerous wind chill values to develop this afternoon and continuing through Tuesday morning. A wintry mix will be possible later this evening as the front pushes into the Red River Valley with minor ice accumulations possible across southeast Oklahoma. Strong northerly winds and overnight temperatures dropping into the single digits to low teens will create dangerous wind chill values overnight tonight and into Tuesday. Dangerous wind chills will again develop Wednesday morning as cold air remains over the region.