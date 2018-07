It is that time of year when more snakes are spotted in Green Country. Most are harmless--- but some are not. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife’s Micha Holmes says to keep snakes away; clear away brush and rock piles.

He says in this part of Oklahoma, Copperheads, Rattlers and Water Moccasins are the most common, venomous, snakes.

Holmes doubts there are more snakes. He believes people are just getting outside more and seeing more snakes.