A Smorgasbord for Readers, Writers, and Book-Lovers: A Preview of Tulsa Lit.Fest

On this edition of ST, we learn about the first-ever Tulsa Lit.Fest, an impressive array of free-to-the-public events that will happen here in our community from tomorrow (the 19th) through Sunday (the 22nd). Co-presented by the Center for Poets and Writers at OSU-Tulsa, Tulsa Artist Fellowship, and Magic City Books, this wide-ranging festival will offer readings by, discussions with, workshops featuring, and/or presentations by Kevin Young (poetry editor for The New Yorker Magazine), Kiese Laymon (a contributing editor for Oxford American), Robert Polito (a Vanity Fair contributing editor), Jeanetta Calhoun-Mish (the 2017-18 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate), and many others. Our guest is Jeff Martin, a co-chair for Tulsa Lit.Fest as well as the founder of Magic City Books.