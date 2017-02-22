Smoking Ban in Vehicles with Children Clears Oklahoma Panel

Legislation that would ban smoking in vehicles containing children has cleared an Oklahoma House committee.

The House Public Health Committee voted 7-1 Tuesday for the bill by Democratic Rep. Donnie Condit of McAlester. It now goes to the full House for a vote.

The bill would make it illegal for the driver or a passenger in a motor vehicle to smoke cigarettes, pipes or cigars if a child is present in the vehicle. The fine for violating the anti-smoking measure would be $20, the same as the penalty for a seat-belt violation.

Similar measures to prohibit smoking in vehicles where children are present have died in recent years when they were not heard by various state House committees.