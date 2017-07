You won’t need a heavy coat. You won’t even need a light jacket. But a cold front is on its way toward Tulsa.

As you can see in Friday’s weather map, a cold front will have moved through much of Oklahoma. That will bring us slightly cooler temperatures.

The high temperature will be down about 10 degrees. The high on Friday will around 90 degrees. There is, however, only a slight chance of rain. The slightly cooler temps will stay with us through the weekend.