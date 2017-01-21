Skull Found that of Missing Broken Arrow Fugitive

Authorities say a human skull found more than a year ago in Pittsburg County belonged to a Broken Arrow man who was wanted on lewd molestation charges.

The Tulsa World reports the state medical examiner's office has identified the skull as belonging to Russell Ray Wilson. The skull was found in December 2015 in the Turkey Flat area of Arrowhead State Park.

A report from the medical examiner says Wilson died from a gunshot wound, but examiners were unable to determine whether his death was a homicide or suicide.

Authorities say U.S. marshals began searching for Wilson in April 2011 after a judge issued a warrant for failure to appear. He had been charged in Tulsa with three counts of lewd molestation and one count of child pornography.