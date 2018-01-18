Related Program: 
"Simple Recipes and Nutrition Tips for Emotional Balance" (Encore Presentation)

  Aired on Tuesday, January 16th.
(Note: This interview originally appeared in September of last year.) We offer a discussion about how what we eat affects not only our health and our mental state, but also our emotional disposition -- how food affects mood, as it were. Our guest is Dr. Leslie Korn, an expert in this regard. She's a clinician specializing in mental health nutrition and integrative medicine, and her newest book, just out, is "The Good Mood Kitchen." Dr. Korn has served as a Fulbright scholar on traditional medicine, has worked as a Clinical Fellow at Harvard Medical School, and has been a National Institutes of Health-funded research scientist (working in the area of mind/body medicine). Decades ago, she founded the Center for Traditional Medicine, a public health clinic in rural indigenous Mexico that she directed for 25+ years. Today, she teaches and consults internationally for mental health professionals as well as tribal communities. Her latest book offers many recipes that answer the age-old question, "If food can be medicine, what should we eat in order to heal ourselves?"

