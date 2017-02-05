Silver Alert For Missing Okmulgee County Man

By KWGS News 34 minutes ago

Larry Andrews has been missing for several days
Credit Okmulgee County Sheriff

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing person who has a history of mental health issues and is believed to be suffering from early stage dementia.

Deputies are trying to locate Larry, J. Andrews. 51 years of age, a white male, 5ft 10in, 150lbs, with blondish gray hair.  Andrews has been missing from his Henryetta area residence since January 31, 2017.  Andrews is believed to be driving a black 2013 Ford F-150 with Oklahoma license plate #792-LQU and which has a broken passenger side mirror.