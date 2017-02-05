Silver Alert For Missing Okmulgee County Man

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing person who has a history of mental health issues and is believed to be suffering from early stage dementia.

Deputies are trying to locate Larry, J. Andrews. 51 years of age, a white male, 5ft 10in, 150lbs, with blondish gray hair. Andrews has been missing from his Henryetta area residence since January 31, 2017. Andrews is believed to be driving a black 2013 Ford F-150 with Oklahoma license plate #792-LQU and which has a broken passenger side mirror.