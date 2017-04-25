Signs Renew Protests Over Helmerich Park Sale Proposal

“Authorized Use Only” signs reinvigorate opponents of a deal to sell part of Tulsa’s Helmerich Park.

About 40 protesters gathered there midday Tuesday.

A deal reached last month will see 8.8 of the 65 acres at 71st Street and Riverside Drive sold. As a result, the city abandoned that portion of the park. Former Mayor Terry Young said that’s not the right process.

"The people have not abandoned this park, and so it cannot be declared so by the city council. It's a matter of law," Young said.

Tulsa Public Facilities Authority is issuing use permits for and maintaining the portion of the park being sold, which includes volleyball courts. Despite some initial confusion, the city says the bicycle and pedestrian trail is not part of that.

"Just enjoy this park, and don't let those illegal, dumb signs impede your use of that park," said Herb Beattie with the Helmerich Park Defense Alliance.

Beattie said they aren’t completely against development if it’s on a different part of the land and the city does it the right way.

"Which could include something like a bike shop, something like a restaurant, maybe even a small sporting goods store — on a lease basis," Beattie said.

A legal challenge to the planned sale has been filed.