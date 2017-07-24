Shots Exchanged between Suspect and Bristow Police

A half dozen OSBI special agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bristow that occurred Sunday afternoon. Shawn Dale Sexton us accuseds of firing a shot at an officer as he was fleeing a drive-by shooting he had just committed in Slick. Sexton, 25 years old of Bristow, spotted the Bristow officer on Highway 48 and allegedly shot at the officer, hitting his car. The officer gave chase.

As Sexton was fleeing, he shot at a driver who was injured by flying debris. That Missouri man was treated and released from a local hospital.

During the pursuit an officer shot at Sexton, hitting him in the chest. Sexton then ran into a bridge, wrecking the Jeep he was driving. Sexton was wearing a bullet-proof vest and suffered only minor injuries.

Sexton was arrested for numerous felony crimes. OSBI special agents are investigating both the drive-by shooting in Slick and the officer-involved shooting in Bristow.