Shooting At Maryland Newspaper

Multiple people have been shot at Maryland's Capital Gazette newspaper, according to reports from the staff.

Anne Arundel County Police confirmed an "active shooter" at the newspaper's headquarters in Annapolis. The building has been evacuated and officers continue to search the building, the department tweeted.

Reporter Phil Davis took to Twitter to describe what happened. He wrote: "Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees." He clarified it was a single shooter who "shot multiple people."

An intern for the newspaper who goes by Anthony Messenger first tweeted about the shooting at 2:43 p.m. ET, writing, "Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us."

The newspaper's website lists 20 newsroom employees.

Lt. Ryan Frashure of the Anne Arundel County Police said at a news conference that law enforcement from Annapolis, nearby Howard County, the Maryland State Police and federal agencies were participating in the response.

He said authorities were focused on clearing the building and reuniting the people inside with their families. Relatives should go to the Lord & Taylor outlet at the nearby Annapolis Mall, he said.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he was "absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy," adding that he is in contact with authorities on the scene.

