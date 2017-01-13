Sheriff Still Weighing Options for Two of Four New Jail Pods

Construction is finished on a 43,000 square foot expansion of the Tulsa County Jail, but how half of it will all be used is still up in the air.

"Right now, there are several options that we're looking at, and it will be utilized. Trust me, they're not going to stand there empty for very long," said Sheriff Vic Regalado.

Two of the four pods are for general population inmates, but no one is moving in just yet. Regalado said they may rotate some inmates through them.

"We do have maintenance issues at David L. Moss. This will provide us an opportunity to move a portion of the jail population so that we can address the maintenance issues," Regalado said.

Another idea for the pods is using them as a work-release center.

"We've even talked about an inebriate program out of one of those pods, but those are things that are going to take some extra effort in terms of construction and some other things," Regalado said. "But we're trying to look at different needs of the community and what can best help the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office help our citizens."

The nearly $16 million jail expansion resulted in four new pods, two of which are for prisoners with mental health needs.