Sheriff to Hire Private Guards for Tulsa Courthouse Entrances

The Tulsa Sheriff’s Office will hire private, armed security guards to staff courthouse entrances. The County Commissioners today okayed Sheriff Vic Regalado’s request to hire armed private guards from Praetoria Security to takeover courthouse entrances from deputies. They will staff the metal detectors and portable wands and check bags at all public entrances.

He says the change will free up deputies for other duties and save his office about $80-thousand a year. The target date for the switchover is March 1st