Sheriff Considers More Community Education Days

A day to educate the community about the high pressure job of law enforcement is deemed a success by the Tulsa Sheriff. Elected officials, community leaders, and members of the media recently received a hands-on lesson on how law officers respond in emergency situations, like the use of deadly force instances. Tulsa Sheriff Vic Regalado calls the education day a success, although he wishes the weather had been better. The winter storm forced many to cancel. Regalado anticipates holding more of the community education days in the future.