Shelby Seeks Charges Dropped in Crutcher Death

Attorneys for a White Tulsa police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man say a police homicide sergeant told the prosecutor that the case was "unwinnable." Attorneys for 42-year-old Betty Shelby yesterday asked a judge to dismiss the charge against Shelby that was filed in the Sept. 16 shooting death of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said his response to the motion will "take issue" with how the evidence is characterized.