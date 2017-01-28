Sentenced Recommended in Robbery Death of 14 year-old Tulsa Girl

A Tulsa jury sentences Travis Lozana to life in prison without parole for the murder of a 14-year-old girl. Prosecutors claimed Lozana was with two other men in May of 2014 when they spotted a pick-up truck with ATVs in the bed. They decided to force the pick-up off the road and steal the ATVs.

Shots were fired in an attempt to blow-out the fires. One bullet missed and struck 14-year-old April Montano. She died a short time later. Montano and her family were returning from a weekend outing when the shooting took place