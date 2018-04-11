Second Cigarette Tax Increase Could Be in the Cards

A former state lawmaker says the Oklahoma legislature may increase cigarette taxes again.

Justin Wood, the Republican representative for District 26 from 2012 to 2016, said legislative leaders have been talking about another 25 to 50 cents since a $1 cigarette tax increase passed last month.

"My guess would be that if they were to put another 25 cents to 50 cents in a bill, it would include something like the wind tax," said Wood, who now handles Oklahoma government affairs for the American Cancer Society. "It would be another revenue bundle and probably include an increase in other taxes as well, trying to get 76 votes all at once for a large package again — somewhere between $50 million and $100 million worth of money."

To get 76 votes on the more than $400 million special session revenue package signed into law last month, its cigarette tax was dropped to $1, and its first year of revenue was dedicated to education. A new increase could be structured the same way to drum up votes.

"When you start talking about long-term or dedicating it only to education, that troubles me a little bit because we would love to see cigarette tax dollars go toward health and allowing people to have the resources they need," Wood said.

The leader of the Oklahoma teacher walkout Facebook page has also posted about another cigarette tax hike, saying lawmakers are interested.

Tulsa Health Department CEO Dr. Bruce Dart said it's true more cigarette taxes may create a greater burden for low-income Oklahomans, who are more likely to smoke.

"They also have a greater burden of health issues because they don’t have access. So, if you weigh that out, the burden of having to have access to health care is greater than the burden of having to pay more for cigarettes," Dart said.

Dart estimates a $1.50 tax would stop 14,000 more kids from starting smoking than a $1 tax will.