Search Continues for Suspect in Fireworks Shootout

Tulsa County authorities say the person killed after a July Fourth shootout at a fireworks stand was a 15-year-old boy.

Deputies said Wednesday that 15-year-old Jake Ulrich was fatally shot after he and an older man reportedly tried to steal fireworks from the stand Tuesday. Authorities say they are searching for the second suspect, identified as Jack Ulrich. He is described as an older relative of the 15 year-old.

Deputy Justin Green says both the suspects and the owners of the fireworks stand had guns. Shots were exchanged, and the son of the fireworks stand's operator reportedly struck one suspect in the chest.

Green says the suspects drove off in a green truck that was later found abandoned near the fireworks stand. Ulrich was later found dead inside the truck.

The son of the stand's owner was interviewed by detectives and released.